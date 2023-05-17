Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 59,033 Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 59,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $505,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $731,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 45,464 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 50,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,536,000. 7.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BOAC stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Profile

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy and industrials sectors.

