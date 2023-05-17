Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 48,057 AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 48,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APP. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APP. Oppenheimer upped their price target on AppLovin from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on AppLovin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $19.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.94.

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 65,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $873,889.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 848,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,372,404.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 65,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $897,835.90. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,564,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,559,347.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 65,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $873,889.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 848,054 shares in the company, valued at $11,372,404.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,322 shares of company stock worth $2,867,225. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin stock opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.94. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $44.76.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $715.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.58 million. AppLovin had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

