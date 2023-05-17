Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 93.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Copart were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,909,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063,518 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Copart by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,192,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,454 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Copart by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,232,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,779 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Copart by 63,632.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,558,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,817 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Copart by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,641,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,757 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Northcoast Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $81.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.19. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.10 and a 52 week high of $81.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.23.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.36 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

