Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Holdings in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.05% of Pliant Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 624.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 124,106 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 351.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 19,843 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,703,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of PLRX stock opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 25.41 and a quick ratio of 25.41. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $36.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Transactions at Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.02). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,359.22% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. On average, analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 35,339 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $937,190.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,286,449.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 35,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $937,190.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,286,449.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 11,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $298,217.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,866,244.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,295 shares of company stock worth $1,705,880 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.82.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

