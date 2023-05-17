Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Short Interest Update

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the April 15th total of 29,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ LARK traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $105.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.62. Landmark Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Landmark Bancorp

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LARK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Landmark Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Landmark Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

In other news, Director Richard Ball purchased 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.98 per share, with a total value of $49,564.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,770.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,914 shares of company stock valued at $63,830. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 35,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Landmark Bancorp by 12.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

Featured Stories

