Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Sets New 12-Month High at $550.69

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $550.69 and last traded at $545.87, with a volume of 901505 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $527.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $508.10.

Lam Research Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $509.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $480.48. The stock has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 450.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in Lam Research by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in Lam Research by 117.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

