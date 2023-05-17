Laboratory Co. of America (LH) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE: LH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/16/2023 – Laboratory Co. of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $277.00 to $257.00.

5/12/2023 – Laboratory Co. of America was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/3/2023 – Laboratory Co. of America was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/1/2023 – Laboratory Co. of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $285.00 to $275.00.

4/26/2023 – Laboratory Co. of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $265.00 to $240.00.

4/26/2023 – Laboratory Co. of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $260.00 to $235.00.

4/20/2023 – Laboratory Co. of America was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/12/2023 – Laboratory Co. of America was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of LH stock remained flat at $217.59 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,626. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.29. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $200.32 and a one year high of $263.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,991.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $879,981.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,991.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

