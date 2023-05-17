Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) vs. Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Head-To-Head Review

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) and Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Kyocera has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideal Power has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Kyocera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of Ideal Power shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Ideal Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyocera 7.31% 4.77% 3.55% Ideal Power -9,766.25% -39.95% -36.85%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyocera 0 0 0 0 N/A Ideal Power 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ideal Power has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 89.27%. Given Ideal Power’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ideal Power is more favorable than Kyocera.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kyocera and Ideal Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kyocera $16.38 billion 1.20 $1.32 billion $2.63 20.78 Ideal Power $200,000.00 281.97 -$7.19 million ($1.27) -7.49

Kyocera has higher revenue and earnings than Ideal Power. Ideal Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kyocera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kyocera beats Ideal Power on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corp. engages in the design, development, production, manufacture and sale electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Fine Ceramics, Semiconductor Components, Applied Ceramic Products, Electronic Devices, Telecommunications Equipment, Information Equipment and Others. The Fine Ceramics segment provides components for semiconductor processing equipment, flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication, general industrial machinery, sapphire substrates, and automotive. The Semiconductor Components segment caters ceramic packages for crystal and saw devices, ceramic metal oxide semiconductor/charge coupled device image sensor ceramic packages, large scale integration ceramic packages, wireless communication device packages, optical communication device packages and components, and organic multilayer packages. The Applied Ceramic Products segment handles the residential and commercial use solar power generating systems, solar cells and modules, cutting tools, micro drills, medical and dental implants, and jewelry and applied ceramic products. The Electronic Devices segment offers ceramic capacitors, tantalum capacitors, saw de

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power, Inc. engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology. The company was founded by William C. Alexander on May 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

