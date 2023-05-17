Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Announces Earnings Results

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kyocera had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter.
Kyocera Trading Down 2.2 %
OTCMKTS KYOCY opened at $54.65 on Wednesday. Kyocera has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $59.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Kyocera Company Profile
