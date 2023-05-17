Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Announces Earnings Results

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kyocera had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter.

Kyocera Trading Down 2.2 %

OTCMKTS KYOCY opened at $54.65 on Wednesday. Kyocera has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $59.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Kyocera alerts:

Kyocera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Kyocera Corp. engages in the design, development, production, manufacture and sale electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Fine Ceramics, Semiconductor Components, Applied Ceramic Products, Electronic Devices, Telecommunications Equipment, Information Equipment and Others. The Fine Ceramics segment provides components for semiconductor processing equipment, flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication, general industrial machinery, sapphire substrates, and automotive.

Receive News & Ratings for Kyocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.