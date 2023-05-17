KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Shares Down 2.9%

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS – Get Rating) shares fell 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €57.10 ($62.07) and last traded at €57.70 ($62.72). 30,258 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,285% from the average session volume of 2,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at €59.40 ($64.57).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on KWS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €79.00 ($85.87) price target on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, March 13th. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($83.70) price target on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €59.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €62.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64.

About KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for farmers in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables. The Corn segment breeds, produces, and distributes seeds for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

