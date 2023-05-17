KWB Wealth Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

KWB Wealth decreased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF makes up 1.6% of KWB Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. KWB Wealth owned 0.52% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $8,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 980,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,035,000 after buying an additional 177,917 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 975,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,736,000 after purchasing an additional 249,146 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 388.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 544,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,570,000 after acquiring an additional 432,942 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 504,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,935,000 after acquiring an additional 19,965 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 434,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,363,000 after acquiring an additional 181,065 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,224. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.97 and a 1-year high of $72.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.72.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

