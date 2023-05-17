KWB Wealth Purchases Shares of 30,098 Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

KWB Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 30,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVUS. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $69.91. 46,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,843. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $74.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

