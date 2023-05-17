KWB Wealth Purchases Shares of 12,247 Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE)

KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 27.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, Moneywise Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $384,000.

Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

NURE stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,887 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.93. Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF Profile

The Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (NURE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index composed of U.S. REITs that typically have shorter-term lease durations than average. NURE was launched on Dec 19, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

