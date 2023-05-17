KWB Wealth Purchases 85,060 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

KWB Wealth boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Get Rating) by 1,557.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,060 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of KWB Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. KWB Wealth owned approximately 2.06% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

JPEM stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.85. 1,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.26. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.38 and a 1 year high of $53.60.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.