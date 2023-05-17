KWB Wealth Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

KWB Wealth lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,923 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $448,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $328,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,203,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPIP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,143. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $25.28 and a 12 month high of $29.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.14.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.