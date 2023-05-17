KWB Wealth Has $895,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

KWB Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. KWB Wealth’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,842,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,034,819,000 after buying an additional 1,611,639 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,634,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,735,981,000 after buying an additional 423,426 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after buying an additional 1,427,405 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,848,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,200,000 after purchasing an additional 816,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,061,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,070,000 after purchasing an additional 104,039 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $191.74. 479,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,358,134. The company has a market capitalization of $264.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.86 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.14 and a 200 day moving average of $178.23.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.84%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

