KWB Wealth Buys Shares of 4,604 SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

KWB Wealth bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after buying an additional 36,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:XME traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $47.02. The stock had a trading volume of 664,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,694,554. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $39.83 and a 1-year high of $59.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.36.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.