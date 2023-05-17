KWB Wealth Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

KWB Wealth raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. KWB Wealth’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFIV traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,399. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $41.34. The company has a market capitalization of $739.26 million, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.35.

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

