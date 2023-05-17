KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Short Interest Update

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the April 15th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

KVH Industries Stock Performance

KVHI traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $9.52. The company had a trading volume of 62,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,541. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.45. The company has a market cap of $185.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.59. KVH Industries has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $12.10.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $36.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. KVH Industries had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 1.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in KVH Industries by 620.2% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 77,503 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in KVH Industries by 13.0% in the third quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 645,921 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 74,421 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in KVH Industries in the first quarter worth $784,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in KVH Industries in the second quarter worth $584,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in KVH Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $624,000. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

KVHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered KVH Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

About KVH Industries

(Get Rating)

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The Mobile Connectivity segment consists of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.