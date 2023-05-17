KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Short Interest Update

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the April 15th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
KVH Industries Stock Performance
KVHI traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $9.52. The company had a trading volume of 62,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,541. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.45. The company has a market cap of $185.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.59. KVH Industries has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $12.10.
KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $36.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. KVH Industries had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 1.18%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
KVHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered KVH Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Friday, March 17th.
About KVH Industries
KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The Mobile Connectivity segment consists of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KVH Industries (KVHI)
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
- STMicroelectronics, NetEase, HP Enterprise: Undervalued Techs?
- High-Yield Danaos Corporation Is About To Set Sail
- Beyond Meat Turns A Corner, But Now Is Not The Time To Buy It
- Buffett’s Latest Buys: What Stocks Is He Adding to His Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.