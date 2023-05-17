Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Short Interest Update

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,210,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the April 15th total of 22,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,588,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,489 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,664,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,949,000 after acquiring an additional 259,535 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,267,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 472,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 139,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 58,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Kosmos Energy Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE KOS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,491,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,015,271. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.79. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $563.72 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 51.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KOS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $10.75 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set an “add” rating and a $8.94 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.71.

About Kosmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.