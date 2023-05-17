KnightSwan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:KNSW) Short Interest Update

KnightSwan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:KNSW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the April 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of KnightSwan Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of KnightSwan Acquisition by 29.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KnightSwan Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KnightSwan Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of KnightSwan Acquisition by 73.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 58,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KnightSwan Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

KnightSwan Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of KnightSwan Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.48. 5,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,736. KnightSwan Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average is $10.28.

KnightSwan Acquisition Company Profile

KnightSwan Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in cloud, cyber, and mission intelligence sectors.

