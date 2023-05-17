Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Short Interest Update

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the April 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 326,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $217,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,087,914.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $217,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,087,914.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $55,672.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,105.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $412,383 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kirby by 1.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,767 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Kirby during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Kirby during the first quarter worth about $392,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kirby by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 9,734 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Kirby by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

KEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kirby from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Kirby from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Stephens upped their target price on Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

Shares of KEX traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.37. 19,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,265. Kirby has a twelve month low of $55.03 and a twelve month high of $76.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Kirby had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $750.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kirby will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

