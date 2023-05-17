Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stake Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 80.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,168 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.72. The company had a trading volume of 391,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,405. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.40. The stock has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

