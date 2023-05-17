Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,090,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the April 15th total of 5,720,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Kilroy Realty stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.45. 279,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,993. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.01 and a 200 day moving average of $36.36. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $62.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.86.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 107.46%.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,235,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,812,000. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 158.9% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,493,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,008,000 after buying an additional 1,530,644 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 6,050.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,199,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $43,495,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.
Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.
