Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,090,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the April 15th total of 5,720,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Kilroy Realty stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.45. 279,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,993. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.01 and a 200 day moving average of $36.36. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $62.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 107.46%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,235,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,812,000. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 158.9% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,493,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,008,000 after buying an additional 1,530,644 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 6,050.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,199,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $43,495,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

