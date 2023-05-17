KickToken Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.07 Million (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 17th. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $10.63 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken token can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007397 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00026928 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020753 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00018086 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,797.68 or 1.00066918 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000096 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KICK is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,968,645 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,968,675.6567916. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00876426 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

