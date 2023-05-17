Keystone Wealth Services LLC Trims Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June makes up about 2.0% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June were worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FJUN. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 69.3% in the third quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period.

FJUN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,052 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.28.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

