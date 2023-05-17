Keystone Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.68. The company had a trading volume of 176,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,818. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $69.49 and a 52-week high of $95.76.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.