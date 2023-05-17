Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 8,105 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,105 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $97.60. The company had a trading volume of 130,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,531. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.20. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $91.24 and a 1 year high of $109.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.