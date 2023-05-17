Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 295 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 comprises 0.9% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.5% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSX traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.23. The stock had a trading volume of 862,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,078. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.47.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

