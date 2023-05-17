Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,896 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.83. 419,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,651,910. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.37. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.