Keystone Wealth Services LLC Purchases Shares of 3,997 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STIP. Fortune 45 LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 58,986 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 704.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 16,895 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.41. The company had a trading volume of 122,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,059. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.85. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.04 and a 52-week high of $104.35.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

