Keystone Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLOT remained flat at $50.51 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,623,523 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.37.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

