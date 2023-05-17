Keystone Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,632 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 208.1% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 39,129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Tesla by 169.9% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 10,658 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 194.7% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 31,051 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $300,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tesla Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of TSLA stock traded up $6.40 on Wednesday, reaching $172.92. 57,698,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,748,828. The stock has a market cap of $548.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $314.67.
Insider Activity at Tesla
In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,220 shares of company stock worth $29,479,261. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Tudor Pickering cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.06.
Tesla Profile
Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tesla (TSLA)
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
- STMicroelectronics, NetEase, HP Enterprise: Undervalued Techs?
- High-Yield Danaos Corporation Is About To Set Sail
- Beyond Meat Turns A Corner, But Now Is Not The Time To Buy It
Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.