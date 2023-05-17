Keystone Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,632 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 208.1% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 39,129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Tesla by 169.9% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 10,658 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 194.7% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 31,051 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $300,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $6.40 on Wednesday, reaching $172.92. 57,698,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,748,828. The stock has a market cap of $548.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $314.67.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,220 shares of company stock worth $29,479,261. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Tudor Pickering cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.06.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

