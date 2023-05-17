Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $296,000 Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KO. UBS Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE KO traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,868,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,671,414. The company has a market capitalization of $272.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.76. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $65.52.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 540,473 shares of company stock worth $33,992,699 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

