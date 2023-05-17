Keystone Wealth Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,118 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $11,051,000. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Meredith Wealth Planning purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $1,203,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META traded up $1.74 on Wednesday, reaching $240.56. 7,063,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,984,871. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.68 and a 200-day moving average of $163.38. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $244.92.

Several research firms recently weighed in on META. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.87.

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,424,305.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,424,305.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,832 shares of company stock worth $3,543,560 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

