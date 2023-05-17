Kelly Services, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

Kelly Services has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kelly Services has a dividend payout ratio of 16.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kelly Services to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

NASDAQ KELYA opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. Kelly Services has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $22.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.79.

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kelly Services will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 7,115.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Kelly Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

KELYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Kelly Services from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in several staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

