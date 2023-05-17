Kellogg (NYSE:K) Holdings Raised by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $69.50 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $63.74 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.25.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 97.52%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $7,061,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,031,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,885,798,081.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $7,061,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,031,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,798,081.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $201,675.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,443.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 631,920 shares of company stock valued at $42,540,839. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on K shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.27.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

