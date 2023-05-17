Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of KEG.UN opened at C$15.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$178.99 million, a PE ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.33. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a one year low of C$14.52 and a one year high of C$16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.51, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.89.
About Keg Royalties Income Fund
