Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of KEG.UN opened at C$15.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$178.99 million, a PE ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.33. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a one year low of C$14.52 and a one year high of C$16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.51, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.89.

Get Keg Royalties Income Fund alerts:

About Keg Royalties Income Fund

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

Receive News & Ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.