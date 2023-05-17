Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 8,756 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,925 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,756 shares during the period. Synovus Financial comprises 0.9% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Synovus Financial worth $7,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 62,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 76,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNV. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.88.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNV traded up $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.28. 621,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,701. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.68 and its 200-day moving average is $36.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $44.91.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.40 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $120,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,495.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Synovus Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Blair purchased 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $120,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 86,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,495.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Zachary Bishop purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 32,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,846.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 11,375 shares of company stock worth $309,411 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.