Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 4,186 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,787 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,186 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $5,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 538.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William E. Fair bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.56 per share, for a total transaction of $61,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 219,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,710,089.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Independent Bank Group news, CEO David R. Brooks bought 5,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.36 per share, with a total value of $151,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,575,861.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Fair bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.56 per share, for a total transaction of $61,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 219,571 shares in the company, valued at $6,710,089.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 14,548 shares of company stock worth $449,798 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Independent Bank Group Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IBTX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Shares of IBTX stock traded up $2.69 on Wednesday, reaching $33.71. The stock had a trading volume of 213,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,122. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $213.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.46%.

Independent Bank Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.