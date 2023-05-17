Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,430 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,783 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Argan worth $5,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Argan by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 125,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 11,757 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Argan by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,766,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,151,000 after purchasing an additional 19,662 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Argan in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Argan by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Argan in the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Argan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGX traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.08. 25,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.71 million, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.44. Argan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.26 and a 12-month high of $43.50.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $118.78 million for the quarter. Argan had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.70%.

Argan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 19th. Argan’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the operations of its wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Power Industry Services, Telecommunications Infrastructure Services, and Industrial Fabrication and Field Services. The Power Industry Services segment includes engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market.

