Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,377 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 4,409.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

MDU Resources Group stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.01. The stock had a trading volume of 499,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,963. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $32.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.21.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.37%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

