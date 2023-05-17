Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 373,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,002 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 100,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at about $903,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 275,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 35,114 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:GNL traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.02. 355,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,745. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.97%. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -799.96%.

GNL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in real estate investment service. It focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western, and Northern Europe.

