Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $5.31 Million Position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,285 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,186 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.89% of VSE worth $5,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in VSE by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 717,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,634,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in VSE by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 103,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 24,478 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in VSE by 1,344.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in VSE during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in VSE during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get VSE alerts:

VSE Stock Up 0.5 %

VSE stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.72. 8,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,218. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $602.22 million, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.48. VSE Co. has a one year low of $31.85 and a one year high of $59.15.

VSE Announces Dividend

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $234.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.34 million. VSE had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 8.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that VSE Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VSEC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VSE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on VSE from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on VSE from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on VSE from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

About VSE

(Get Rating)

VSE Corp. engages in the provision of repair services, parts distribution, logistics, supply chain management, and consulting services for land, sea, and air transportation assets to the commercial and government industry. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.