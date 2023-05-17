Kaspa Price Down 11.3% Over Last Week (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $372.63 million and approximately $9.27 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kaspa has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for $0.0201 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kaspa

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 18,563,566,304 coins and its circulating supply is 18,563,566,964 coins. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 18,547,708,043.867622. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.02180332 USD and is down -2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $9,500,536.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

