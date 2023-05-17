Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Short Interest Down 11.0% in April

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the April 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Karooooo Trading Down 8.5 %

Shares of Karooooo stock traded down $1.97 on Wednesday, reaching $21.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,636. Karooooo has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $453.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.73.

Karooooo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Karooooo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Karooooo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 293.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KARO. Ronit Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,086,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Karooooo by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Karooooo by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 167,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Karooooo by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 36,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. 14.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on KARO. Stifel Nicolaus cut Karooooo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Karooooo from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Karooooo in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

