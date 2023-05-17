Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 681,400 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the April 15th total of 741,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Kaman

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Kaman by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Kaman in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Kaman by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Kaman by 55.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kaman in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kaman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th.

Kaman Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KAMN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.22. 63,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,776. Kaman has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $38.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.89 million, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $197.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.73 million. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. Equities analysts expect that Kaman will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Kaman Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Kaman’s payout ratio is -44.44%.

About Kaman

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It operates through the following three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products and Structures. The firm produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

