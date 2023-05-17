K-Bro Linen Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

K-Bro Linen Stock Up 2.4 %

KBL traded up C$0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$30.40. The company had a trading volume of 15,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,772. K-Bro Linen has a 52 week low of C$26.53 and a 52 week high of C$33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$327.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.44, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.99.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.24). K-Bro Linen had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of C$70.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$69.09 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that K-Bro Linen will post 1.1157181 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KBL. Raymond James cut shares of K-Bro Linen from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$47.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Acumen Capital cut their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

