Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 78,787 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 0.8% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $57,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $51,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $519.19. 457,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,883. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $611.06. The company has a market capitalization of $200.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $557.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $554.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.25 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,100 shares of company stock worth $10,391,587 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

See Also

