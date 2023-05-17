Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,811 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Waste Connections worth $28,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 0.5% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3.2% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

NYSE:WCN traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,421. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.68 and its 200-day moving average is $136.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.22.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $135,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,277.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Eddie sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $230,605.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $135,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,277.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,955 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

